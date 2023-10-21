Brandt goal moves Dortmund top after 1-0 win over Werder

Julian Brandt's second-half goal earned Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win over a disciplined Werder Bremen at home on Friday that sent them provisionally top of the Bundesliga.

Brandt dashed into the penalty area and gathered a precise pass from Emre Can, before gracefully chipping the ball over Werder's goalkeeper Michael Zetterer to score in the 67th minute.

The hosts were on top for most of the match, but were frustrated by a resolute Werder defence, with Zetterer making several crucial saves.

Dortmund have 20 points after eight matches, one point ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who face VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday. Werder are 14th with six points. REUTERS

