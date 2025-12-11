Brandt double not enough as Dortmund held to 2-2 draw by Bodo/Glimt

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

DORTMUND, Germany, Dec 10 - Julian Brandt scored two goals for Borussia Dortmund but they had to settle for a point as visitors Bodo/Glimt twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw in their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

The ‍draw ​leaves Dortmund 10th in the table with 11 points from their six ‍games, while Bodo/Glimt remain winless and in 32nd place with three draws from their six fixtures.

Brandt gave Dortmund the lead following a ​poor pass ​from Haitam Aleesami, but the latter made amends when he equalised just before halftime.

The home side applied plenty of pressure after the break and were rewarded early as Brandt netted his second with a tap-in from ‍a rebound, before Jens Petter Hauge restored parity again for the visitors 15 minutes from the end.

"We started to ​play erratically," Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck told DAZN. "The ⁠players who came in lost every ball. Some were not aware of how important this game was."

Bodo/Glimt are enjoying a debut season in the Champions League and while they are yet to register a win, there have been signs they are getting to grips ​with the competition and this was another accomplished display.

Dortmund will feel they had enough chances to win it though with the lion’s ‌share of possession and 22 shots at goal, ​but wayward finishing and some fine goalkeeping denied them three points.

The home side took the lead on 18 minutes as a quick counter-attack after Aleesami's poor pass in midfield created a three-on-one situation for the hosts and Fabio Silva picked out Brandt on the left, who supplied a composed finish.

Maximilian Beier put a free header wide of goal for the hosts shortly afterwards as the visitors drew level three minutes before the break.

Patrick Berg’s delivery from a short ‍corner was perfect for Aleesami to head into the back of the net and make up for ​his earlier error.

Dortmund restored their advantage five minutes after halftime as Brandt scored his second of the game.

Beier's header was only parried ​by Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin and Brandt was left with a simple tap-in ‌from the rebound.

But the visitors kept pushing for an equaliser and levelled the score 15 minutes from the end as Hauge finished emphatically when the ball fell ‌to him in the box. REUTERS