Bowen, Trippier ruled out for England against North Macedonia

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - England Training - St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - November 16, 2023 England's Jarrod Bowen during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo REUTERS
LONDON, England - England duo Jarrod Bowen and Kieran Trippier have been ruled out of their final Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia on Monday, manager Gareth Southgate said.

Forward Bowen, who plays for West Ham United, will miss the match due to a minor injury.

"I don't think it's going to be anything serious, but we just didn't have enough time to assess it and we wouldn't take a risk in that situation," Southgate told reporters at a pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Newcastle United defender Trippier will also be absent from the match due to an unspecified personal matter.

There is little riding on the match in Skopje for England, who have already qualified for next year's finals in Germany as Group C winners. REUTERS

