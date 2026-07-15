Bournemouth sign forward Rodriguez from Elche

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July 14 - Bournemouth have signed forward Alvaro Rodriguez from LaLiga side Elche on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• The 22-year-old becomes the first summer signing under new manager Marco Rose after scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 34 appearances for Elche last season.

• Rodriguez made his Real Madrid first-team debut under Carlo Ancelotti in 2023 and went on to make 10 appearances for the 15-time European champions. He also spent time on loan at Getafe before joining Elche in 2025.

• "When my agent told me Bournemouth were interested, I couldn't believe it," Rodriguez said in a statement.

• "Everything I've experienced so far has prepared me for this next chapter, and now I want to keep improving and show what I can do."

• Bournemouth will open their campaign against Manchester City on August 23. REUTERS