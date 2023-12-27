Bournemouth overpower Fulham to move into top half

BOURNEMOUTH, England - A resurgent Bournemouth moved into the top half of the Premier League standings with a 3-0 home win over Fulham on Dec 26, thanks to goals by Justin Kluivert, Dominic Solanke and Luis Sinisterra.

Andoni Iraola’s side were winless in their first nine league games of the season, but the suspended Spaniard watching the contest from the stands was all smiles as they sealed their sixth win in seven matches.

The result moved Bournemouth up to 10th with 25 points from 18 matches while Fulham are 13th following their third straight defeat without scoring.

“Now we are flying. The whole squad, we’ve got a great team, great spirit,” Kluivert told Amazon Prime.

“It’s wonderful. We’ve got to know each other. I’m new, the coach is new. At the beginning we were struggling, we were losing but we’ve found our feet.”

Bournemouth had numerous chances early on, with Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo denying Kluivert with a lunging block around the half-hour mark.

A minute later, an out-of-position Bernd Leno in Fulham’s goal spilled the ball but Solanke’s shot was deflected for a corner by Adarabioyo’s header.

Bournemouth increased the pressure on Fulham, earning back-to-back corners over the next few minutes, and their efforts finally paid off just before halftime.

Alex Scott took the ball along the halfway line and sprinted right through the Fulham defence to set up Kluivert’s shot that was hit directly at Leno, but the German could not hold on to it as the deadlock was broken at Vitality Stadium.