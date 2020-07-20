Bournemouth heading for the drop after 2-0 home loss

LONDON • Bournemouth's five-year spell in the Premier League is almost over after losing 2-0 at home to Southampton yesterday.

The Cherries will go down, joining Norwich, should Watford, who yesterday fired manager Nigel Pearson, avoid a home defeat by Manchester City tomorrow.

Even if the 16th-placed Hornets lose to Pep Guardiola's players, there is still a three-point gap between them and Bournemouth, on top of a four-goal difference, with just one more English top-flight game left for Eddie Howe's men.

The hosts had labelled Southampton's visit their "biggest game" as they aimed for the two-goal margin of victory that would lift them out of the bottom three.

They started brightly and Lloyd Kelly fired just wide before Callum Wilson headed wastefully over.

Josh King then saw a penalty appeal rejected by the video assistant referee after he was bundled over by Jack Stephens.

No side has kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth and they cracked again four minutes before half-time.

Danny Ings deftly evaded two defenders before drilling a fine finish into the corner for his 21st league goal of the season, moving past Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (20) of Arsenal to go second on the top scorers' list, just two behind the leader, Leicester's Jamie Vardy.

Bournemouth thought they had salvaged a point in stoppage time, but Sam Surridge saw his dramatic equaliser disallowed for offside.

Che Adams netted the visitors' second goal with virtually the last kick to leave Bournemouth with nine defeats and only one win from their last 12 league matches.

Cherries goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was disconsolate at full-time, telling BT Sport: "I'm devastated.

"We threw everything at it. We now have to look at other teams to help us out."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE