Bournemouth close in on European spot with 3-0 win over Palace

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BOURNEMOUTH, England, May 3 - Bournemouth moved another step closer to a first European campaign in the club's history with a 3-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Sunday that stretched their unbeaten league run to 15 games and moved them back up to sixth in the table.

Andoni Iraola's side climbed to 52 points, one ahead of Brentford, who beat West Ham United by the same scoreline on Saturday.

"We knew three points was important today. We have got three games left to keep the dream alive," Bournemouth captain Marcus Tavernier told Sky Sports.

"We want European football. Champions League would be a bonus, but our focus is just to finish as high as we can, and take it from there."

Crystal Palace made a poor start when Jefferson Lerma headed into his own goal in the 10th minute, and goalkeeper Dean Henderson conceded a penalty by felling Marcos Senesi which 19-year-old Junior Kroupi converted.

Palace rang the changes at the break but it made little difference to the scoreboard, and Brazilian winger Rayan, also 19, added the third goal in the 77th minute.

"They (Kroupi and Rayan) are two world-class talents, I don't think they will be at Bournemouth for a long period of time, given the quality they have got. It's brilliant to have them on the pitch. As a team we give the young players the confidence to go out and play with freedom," Tavernier said.

The 27-year-old midfielder praised his side for the hard work.

"It's been a long time coming for us - we knew if we started doing what we are able to do, then results would come. It's not down to luck, it's about the hard training we have done," he said. REUTERS