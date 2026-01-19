Bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers hold Newcastle United to a 0-0 draw to extend unbeaten run

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– Newcastle United’s manager Eddie Howe admitted “chance creation was an issue” after their push towards the English Premier League’s top four was derailed by a damaging 0-0 draw against bottom of the table Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan 18.

Eddie Howe’s side were unable to prise open the Wolves defence as two points slipped away at rain-lashed Molineux.

Howe told the BBC: “We controlled the game but we didn’t have the cutting edge today. Chance creation was an issue.

“They defended well, very low, compact and it was difficult for us to find space. We were looking for a moment of magic from an individual of brilliance or set play. We had the opportunities as the game went on but we didn’t take them.

“The endeavour was there, the effort was there, but maybe the quality wasn’t in the final third.”

Wins over Burnley, Crystal Palace and Leeds United had bolstered their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

But the Magpies are stuck in eighth place after failing to beat Wolves.

Following their disappointing 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final first leg on Jan 13, it was another frustrating result for Newcastle.

With crucial matches against top four rivals Aston Villa and Liverpool looming before the end of the month, Howe’s men must get back on track quicky.

Wolves are now unbeaten in four league games but still sit 14 points from safety.

Wolves boss Rob Edwards told the BBC: “A really solid performance, really committed and we showed a lot of spirit. Newcastle are obviously a very good team. I thought without the ball we had lots of control. When we had to attack we did, we looked a threat on the counter-attack.

“It was a really committed performance. People will look at results and think it has clicked all of a sudden, but performances were there before that.”

Nick Woltemade had gone six games without a goal and the Newcastle striker wasted a chance to end that drought when he headed wide from a good position.

Woltemade, who had scored only twice in his previous 12 appearances, was guilty of another wasteful miss moments later, heading over from Kieran Trippier’s cross.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports: Some of the crosses coming into the box today, you think, ‘lads, get on the end of it’. Good balls from the right, left. But the forwards aren’t gambling. They’re not risking enough at the moment.”

Mateus Mane has emerged as bright spot for Wolves in their gloomy campaign and the teenage forward tested Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope with a hooked effort from Hwang Hee-chan’s flick.

Newcastle were well below their best but Malick Thiaw almost put them ahead just before half-time with a header that hit the post before Wolves scrambled it off the line.

Having failed to muster a shot on target in the first half, Newcastle needed a fast start after the interval.

But there was no improvement in their sluggish performance and after Joelinton scuffed wide, the frustrated Howe made a triple substitution.

He sent on Yoane Wissa, Anthony Elanga and Lewis Miley for Woltemade, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle finally showed signs of life after that and Trippier curled a free kick into the side-netting from 25 yards.

Trippier threatened again with a shot on the turn that Jose Sa repelled before the Wolves keeper clutched Joelinton’s effort from the rebound. AFP