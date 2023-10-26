Bosnia FA sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble

UEFA has sanctioned the Bosnian Football Association (NFSBIH) for crowd disturbances at their recent Euro 2024 qualifying games, European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body fined Bosnia 20,000 euros ($21,000) and ordered the partial closure of their stadium for their next home match for the discriminatory behaviour of their supporters during the game against Portugal.

They have also been fined 26,000 euros for the blocking of public passageways, throwing of objects and invasion of the pitch at the match on Oct. 16.

Bosnia have also been fined 20,000 euros and received a ban on selling tickets to supporters for their next competitive away game for the lighting and throwing of fireworks during the match in Liechtenstein on Oct. 13. REUTERS