Bologna move up to fourth with 2-0 win over Verona

Bologna moved up to fourth place in the Serie A standings after beating struggling Hellas Verona 2-0 at home on Friday.

Bologna, on 48 points from 26 games, are three points ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta who have two games in hand, and four points adrift of AC Milan in third, who host Atalanta on Sunday.

Giovanni Fabbian netted at point-blank range to give Bologna the lead in the 27th minute following a corner, a goal which stood after a VAR review.

Midfielder Remo Freuler doubled their advantage with a first touch after the hour mark, scoring his first goal for Bologna since joining in September on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Bologna extended their winning streak in Serie A to five games, their longest such run since 1967 when they won six.

They next visit Atalanta on March 3. REUTERS