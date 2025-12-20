Bologna edge Inter on penalties to reach Italian Super Cup final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Supercoppa Italiana - Semi Final - Bologna v Inter Milan - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - December 20, 2025 Bologna's Emil Holm, Ciro Immobile, Giovanni Fabbian with teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

RIYADH, Dec 19 - Bologna will face Napoli in the Italian Super Cup final after overcoming Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time on Friday.

The penalty shootout featured several missed attempts before Ciro Immobile converted to send Bologna into the final.

Bologna take on Napoli on Monday after the Italian champions secured a 2-0 victory over AC Milan on Thursday.

Inter struck early on at King Saud University Stadium, as Alessandro Bastoni swung in a cross to the back post in the second minute where Marcus Thuram arrived at full stretch to fire into the net.

However, despite Inter's dominance, Bologna were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute following a handball from defender Yann Bisseck. Forward Riccardo Orsolini made no mistake from the spot to bring the teams back on level terms.

Inter thought they had a penalty of their own shortly before the hour mark due to a foul, only for a VAR review to overturn the decision.

Despite chances at both ends, neither side could find a winner, sending the match straight to a penalty shootout, where Immobile proved decisive. REUTERS