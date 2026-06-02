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Bologna appoint Tedesco as manager on two-year deal

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Soccer Football - Super Lig - Fenerbahce v Besiktas - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - April 5, 2026 Fenerbahce coach Domenico Tedesco reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Soccer Football - Super Lig - Fenerbahce v Besiktas - Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey - April 5, 2026 Fenerbahce coach Domenico Tedesco reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer

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June 2 - Bologna have appointed Domenico Tedesco as manager until June 2028 with an option for a further year, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old succeeds Vincenzo Italiano, who mutually parted ways with the club last week after a two-year spell.

Tedesco was sacked by Fenerbahce in April after taking over last September on a two-year deal following Jose Mourinho’s departure.

"Bologna FC 1909 can confirm the appointment of Domenico Tedesco as the head coach of our men’s First Team. Tedesco has signed a contract until 30 June 2028, with an option for a one-year extension," the club statement read.

Tedesco began his senior coaching career in 2017 at German club Erzgebirge Aue and has since managed Schalke 04, Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig.

He also served as Belgium's head coach for two years from 2023-25, taking over from current Portugal manager Roberto Martinez following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.