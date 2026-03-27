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Bolivia rally to beat Suriname, reach World Cup playoff final

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MONTERREY, Mexico, March 26 - Bolivia came from behind to beat Suriname 2-1 in their inter-confederation playoff semi-final in Monterrey on Thursday, keeping alive their hopes of a first World Cup appearance since 1994.

The South Americans will face Iraq in Tuesday's playoff final for a place at the tournament in Group I, while Suriname’s bid to reach the finals for the first time came to an end after surrendering their early second-half lead.

Suriname struck three minutes after the restart when Liam van Gelderen reacted quickest to a chaotic goalmouth scramble, pouncing on a loose ball after keeper Guillermo Viscarra failed to gather or clear and tapping home from close range.

Substitute Moises Paniagua drew Bolivia level in the 72nd minute, latching onto a loose ball after a series of deflections and steering a toe-poked finish into the far corner.

Bolivia were then awarded a penalty after a Myenty Abena foul on Juan Godoy, and Miguel Terceros stepped up to convert from the spot in the 79th minute, completing the turnaround for 'La Verde'.

Played in front of a largely Bolivian crowd at Monterrey's Estadio BBVA, the match was attended by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and offered a glimpse of a venue set to host four games at the World Cup. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.