Bodo/Glimt stun Inter Milan in Champions League play-off first leg

BODO – Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen said his side did not play “a top game” and were “inaccurate”, despite securing a 3-1 upset victory over Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League knockout play-off on Feb 18 as Kasper Hogh proved instrumental with two assists and a goal.

“First and foremost, I don’t think we played a top game today,” Knutsen told TV2. “We are too inaccurate with the ball, we are too inaccurate in being clear with our identity. There’s something a bit neutral about us, but we score some fantastic goals.”

“We know we are playing against a very good team. The good thing is that we go into the next game, and I think we have more in us than what we get out of ourselves on the whole total today,” he added.

The Norwegian side took the lead in the 20th minute when Hogh’s backheel set up Sondre Brunstad Fet, who calmly slotted into the bottom corner.

Inter, three-time European Cup winners, equalised 10 minutes later through 20-year-old Pio Esposito, who turned sharply inside the box to fire in following Carlos Augusto’s through ball.

Esposito’s goal made him the youngest Italian to score for Inter in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Inter dominated after the break, with Lautaro Martinez hitting the post and Carlos Augusto testing goalkeeper Nikita Haikin from long range, but the home side seized the initiative.

A defensive lapse allowed Hogh to break forward and pick out Jens Petter Hauge, who rifled the ball into the roof of the net in the 61st minute.

Danish forward Hogh converted from close range after a precise cross from Ole Didrik Blomberg three minutes later, bringing his tally to four goals in this season’s competition.

Said Hogh: “I feel amazing, just thankful to play with this team. I’m happy that I could help the team by making assists and scoring a goal. I play in a good team, so that’s nice.”

The result added another chapter to Bodo’s golden run in this season’s Champions League. The Norwegians pulled off a 3-1 win over Manchester City in the league phase and came from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 and secure their place in the play-offs.

The victory was just the second for a Norwegian side against Italian opposition in the European Cup or Champions League, following Rosenborg's 2-1 victory over AC Milan in the group stage in December 1996.

Cristian Chivu’s side, who lead the Italian top flight by seven points, will hope to overcome the deficit in the return leg at San Siro on Feb 24.

“It's a tough game against a good opponent, especially at home. A bad result for us and a bad night for us, but we need to stay calm and believe that we can win at home,” Inter midfielder Petar Sucic told the UEFA website.

Chivu added: “We tried to adapt as best we could in those kind of conditions. Unfortunately we lost, but the way we behaved and the way we tried I think it’s the right way.”

In other ties on Feb 18, a Patrik Schick double helped Bayer Leverkusen secure a 2-0 win away to Olympiakos.

In Belgium, Club Brugge held Atletico Madrid to a 3-3 draw. Their goals came via Raphael Onyedika, Nicolo Tresoldi and Christos Tzolis, while Atleti found the net through Julian Alvarez, Ademola Lookman and a Joel Ordonez own goal. REUTERS