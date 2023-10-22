Bobby Charlton remembered as Man United beat Sheffield United

LONDON – On a solemn day for Manchester United after the death of Bobby Charlton, manager Erik ten Hag was pleased that his team could honour one of the club’s greatest players with a victory on Saturday.

The Red Devils clinched a 2-1 English Premier League win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, thanks to goals from Scott McTominay – a fitting scorer as he was from the academy – and Diogo Dalot.

“Fantastic, of course we have to say our big goodbye remembering Bobby Charlton because what he did (for the club) was magnificent,” ten Hag said.

“We spoke about this before the game, he was outstanding not only on the pitch but also off the pitch. To credit it and reward his big personality, we did it with a win and we did it in a decent way.”

Oli McBurnie had equalised for the home side but when Dalot scored the 77th-minute winner with a brilliant strike from 25 yards out, the United fans in the away end rose to their feet chanting “There’s only one Bobby Charlton!”

“When we came to the game we wanted to contribute a little more. I felt with the win we gave a little bit of joy on a sad day,” Dalot told Sky Sports.

“This is the contribution we could have today and give to the family. We are one family at United.”

Both team’s players came out in black armbands after news of the death of Charlton at 86, and fans held up signs and jerseys bearing his name, while a picture of the former attacking midfielder was also displayed on a giant screen.