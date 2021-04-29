Blues should have won: Tuchel

MADRID • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his side should have wrapped up their Champions League semi-final, first-leg clash with Real Madrid in the first half on Tuesday and rued missed chances in the 1-1 draw that could have put the game beyond their opponents.

Christian Pulisic fired the Blues in front in the 14th minute in the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium and the visitors created plenty more opportunities in the first half as 13-time winners Real struggled to make any inroads at the other end.

Yet Chelsea's inability to score a second away goal proved costly as Karim Benzema's fine effort levelled things up before the break.

It was the French striker's 71st goal in the Champions League, making him the joint-fourth top scorer in the competition's history with Raul Gonzalez, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (134), Lionel Messi (120) and Robert Lewandowski (73).

"I have a feeling we should have won the first half and we could have perhaps decided this game in the first half an hour when we were playing so strong," Tuchel said.

"The second half was a tactical game and you could feel we had only two days in between two away games which made it physically and mentally demanding, and you could feel it in the decision-making.

"We suffered a bit and an extra day would have been nice."

Timo Werner failed to beat Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from close range early in the game and Tuchel was left frustrated by the 25-year-old striker's inability to put away clear chances.

"He missed a big one at West Ham United (1-0 win on Saturday) and now he's missed a big one here, that doesn't help," the German said of his compatriot.

"This is the highest level and when you have a good half an hour like we did... then yes we wish for more composure and precision in the decision-making and finishing."

Tuchel continued his fine record against Zinedine Zidane's side in Europe's elite club competition - he is the only manager to face Real as many as five times (one win, four draws) without ever losing in Champions League history.

Having scored the away goal, Chelsea are in the driving seat to reach a first Champions League final since 2012 ahead of next week's return leg at Stamford Bridge.

"It is just the first half (of the tie), we knew against Real Madrid it would be tough," Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta told BT Sport.

"We started with courage, the semi-final of a Champions League asks you to play your best. We missed that last pass where we could choose the best option.

"But in the overall analysis, we performed well. As a unit, I think we are all improving and all growing."

Zidane, meanwhile, admitted he was relieved that his side are still in the tie after being outplayed for large parts of the game.

"I'm so happy with the players because we're still alive," said the Frenchman after seeing his side register just one shot on target - only versus Paris Saint-Germain (zero) in September 2019 have they had fewer in a Champions League game since 2003-04.

"We struggled a bit for the first 25-30 minutes but then we improved and were much better in the second half. We're happy what we did in the game overall."

Real had breezed past Liverpool and Atalanta in their last two home knockout games, but were put to the test by Chelsea's intense pressing game and Zidane credited the Blues for keeping his team at bay.

"We are good at pressing teams high up the pitch, but our opponents were very competitive. They've had 21 games and not conceded in 16 of them (before Tuesday's game) and they proved why. They are in the semi-finals for a reason," he added.

