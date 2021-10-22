Blues pay price for overusing their big guns

LONDON • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel had warned that his big names might be playing too much football and on Wednesday he lost forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to injury in the Champions League.

The European champions ran out easy 4-0 winners against Malmo in Group H with goals from Andreas Christensen, Kai Havertz, and two bullet penalties by Jorginho.

But Belgian Lukaku fell victim to a clumsy tackle in the 18th minute and German Werner pulled up clutching his hamstring just before half-time.

"We have a twist of the ankle for Romelu and muscle injury and hamstring for Timo," said Tuchel, whose side are second and three points behind Juventus (nine), who beat Zenit St Petersburg 1-0.

"They will be out for some time."

However, the German said he did not regret playing Lukaku, who has now gone seven games in all competitions without a goal.

"It was maybe the moment to give him confidence and let him play. We don't want these problems too often but it happens during a season," Tuchel said.

The coach, whose side are top of the Premier League, had suggested before the game that some players might have lost a little motivation through playing too much. He mentioned Lukaku in particular for being "overplayed" in the summer.

It is a price big clubs pay for their top-quality line-ups. The 28-year-old Lukaku, who signed for Chelsea from Inter Milan at the start of the season for £98 million (S$182.2 million), has joined up with Belgium twice since he arrived in London.

Werner, 25, too, worked hard to help Germany qualify for the World Cup during the international weeks.

Wednesday's clash was not a tough game against Group H's weakest opponents, but Swedish side Malmo, who played most of the match in their own half and failed to register a shot on goal, were guilty of some clumsy tackles as they tried to keep up with Chelsea in driving rain.

The Blues face Norwich at home in an early kick-off tomorrow and will almost certainly be without their two injured forwards. Havertz is the only experienced option for the central striker's role.

6 No Chelsea player has scored more times for the club under Thomas Tuchel in all competitions than Kai Havertz (6, level with Mason Mount).

The decision to allow Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud to leave Chelsea in the summer might now prove costly for the Blues.

"The two (Lukaku and Werner) are dangerous and can create and score, so we need to find solutions," Tuchel said.

"The race is on, the guys who start against Norwich have our trust."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS