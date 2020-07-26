Blues going all out for win: Lampard

LONDON • The equation for Chelsea today is simple - avoid defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge and the Blues will be playing Champions League football next season.

However, manager Frank Lampard has insisted his side will "approach it to win" and there will be no let-up in their final Premier League game of the campaign.

"There's no other way to approach a game of football," he said on Friday. "They are a very good opponent, we've seen that all season. We're aware but we'll try to win."

Chelsea, fourth and level on 63 points with third-placed Manchester United but behind on goal difference, need a win or a draw to guarantee a top-four finish.

A loss may see them miss out on Champions League qualification if fifth-placed Leicester win or draw their match against United.

Wolves, in sixth, started their season last July with Europa League qualifiers and Lampard believes coach Nuno Espirito Santo has done an "incredible job" while playing nearly 60 matches this season.

"The manager has a great sense of humility and work ethic. That's why it will be such a hard game," Lampard said. "They have a lot of talent and an identity with a unique way of making it difficult."

Nuno returned the favour and said: "Frank is doing a fantastic job. We have to be focused on the game and look at Chelsea as a big opponent, but at the same time, let's play. Let's compete."

Wednesday night's 5-3 loss to Liverpool highlighted the Blues' defensive woes once more.

When asked if it is difficult to coach his defence as a former creative player, Lampard, who is Chelsea's all-time top scorer with 211 goals, disagreed but said: "It's true we've conceded too many goals. We need to keep working to bring that down."

He revealed midfielder N'Golo Kante could feature after missing the last five matches with a hamstring injury. Wolves have no fresh injury concerns.

Lampard also admitted that he lost control when arguing with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the touchline at Anfield on Wednesday but has no regrets over standing up for his team.

A clip on social media showed a visibly agitated Lampard gesturing and yelling expletives at Klopp and the Liverpool dugout when the home side won a free kick.

Klopp, meanwhile, hit back after Lampard branded the Reds "arrogant" in his post-match interview.

"Frank was obviously in a really competitive mood. But he has to learn to finish it with the final whistle and he didn't do that," he said.

