Blues for France ahead of Qatar

BUCHAREST • Euro 2020 was supposed to be France's golden chance to become world and European champions, just like when they achieved the double from 1998-2000.

But Monday's 5-4 defeat on penalties by Switzerland - with Kylian Mbappe having the decisive spot kick saved after a 3-3 draw in the last 16 - saw them become the first World Cup holders to fail to reach the Euro quarter-finals since Italy did not qualify for the tournament in 1984.

The recall of the exiled Karim Benzema had appeared to further strengthen the team who lifted the World Cup three years ago, but Didier Deschamps' men never managed to hit those heights at this European Championship.

Questions are being asked in France of why a team boasting attacking talent emerged with only one win from three group games, before failing to beat Switzerland, who they had never lost to in a competitive game before Monday.

Deschamps' tactics, Mbappe's goal-less tournament, and their shaky defence came under the microscope. National dailies Le Parisien and La Depeche slammed the team, saying there was now an air of "disillusionment" in the camp, while La Voix du Nord said Les Bleus had "fallen from a high".

Mbappe, who many had tipped to finish among the top scorers here after a club season with Paris Saint-Germain that saw the forward pick up both the Ligue 1 Player of the Year and Golden Boot awards with 27 goals, admitted he was crushed.

"It's very difficult to move on from this," the 22-year-old said on social media.

"I'm sorry for the penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed. It will be difficult to find sleep tonight but unfortunately, those are the risks of this sport that I love so much."

But Deschamps is confident that his star man will bounce back, saying: "A lot was expected of Kylian. Even though he didn't score, he often played a decisive role.

"He took the responsibility to take the last penalty and no one is angry at him... he feels guilty about it but he shouldn't."

Pundit Gary Neville also feels Mbappe remains one of the best talents in the game, saying "this is a little bump in the road for him".

The reality was that France had the game all but wrapped up when holding a 3-1 lead with less than 10 minutes remaining only for their backline to switch off, allowing the Swiss to equalise in added time.

Deschamps' decision to revert to a back three due to injuries to left-backs Lucas Hernandez and Lucas Digne meant the French struggled for any rhythm in the first half.

They woke up after Hugo Lloris saved Ricardo Rodriguez's penalty in the second half but folded in the closing stages.

Deschamps, who was hoping to become the first man to win the World Cup-Euro double both as a player and coach, must now ensure the mistakes that cost them in Bucharest are not repeated at the 2022 World Cup.

"We did what we needed to in order to go 3-1 up and then we showed weakness. Losing on penalties is always cruel," he said.

"Every team has its own difficulties. There were a lot of injuries at the end of the season. With such hot temperatures, the body is put under more strain."

It will not be much cooler in Qatar next year, though, and the French will have to shore up a defence which conceded six goals in four Euro matches before they bid to become only the fourth nation to win three World Cups.

For now, Deschamps, whose contract runs until the next World Cup, looks to be safe in his job.

French football federation president Noel Le Graet yesterday said he did not think the team's early Euro 2020 exit would have an impact on Deschamps' future.

But that was not the case for Netherlands coach Frank de Boer, who quit yesterday after the team's last-16 elimination by the Czech Republic, saying in a statement that "the target has not been achieved".

