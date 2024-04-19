Blow for Everton as defender Patterson out for the season

Everton have suffered a hit to their bid to stay in the Premier League after defender Nathan Patterson was ruled out for the season and will need surgery after sustaining a hamstring injury during their loss at Chelsea, manager Sean Dyche said.

The injury means the 22-year-old right back is a doubt for Scotland's Euro 2024 campaign in June.

"Very unfortunate injury. We are disappointed not only for him, as much as us as well," Dyche told reporters on Friday.

Injury-ridden Everton sit 16th in the league standings with 27 points, two above the relegation zone. The club have been docked eight points in the current campaign for two breaches of the league's spending rules.

Dyche said he was hopeful that three other injured players, Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Idrissa Gana Gueye would be available when Everton host 17th-placed Nottingham Forest on Sunday. REUTERS