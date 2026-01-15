Blame me, says Arbeloa, as Real Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ALBACETE, Spain, Jan 14 - New coach Alvaro Arbeloa said he was not afraid of failure as he took the blame for Real Madrid's stunning 3-2 defeat to second-division Albacete in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Wednesday.

Arbeloa endured a nightmare start to his managerial career at Real after taking charge of the Spanish giants following Xabi Alonso's departure on Monday.

The shock result capped a dismal week for the club, who also lost 3-2 to Barcelona in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final.

The 42-year-old Arbeloa inherits a side four points adrift of their arch-rivals Barcelona in LaLiga and now out of the Copa del Rey.

Speaking after the humbling result at a misty Carlos Belmonte stadium, the former Real Madrid defender took full responsibility for the defeat but insisted that brighter days lay ahead.

"At this club, a draw is always bad, a tragedy. It's painful, and I'm sure all our fans are hurting," Arbeloa told reporters. "I am responsible and to blame. As for the line-up and the substitutions, I can only thank the players. Now we have to recover for Saturday."

Arbeloa's decision to rest several first-team stars came under scrutiny as Madrid struggled against an organised and determined Albacete side. Despite the result, Arbeloa doubled down on his choices.

"I don't regret it. I was convinced that the squad I brought was the right one," he asserted. "The players we had formed a great team. I would make the same decision a thousand times over. It's difficult for players to adapt to everything I've asked of them in just one day. We also have many players who need to recover physically."

NO FEAR OF FAILURE

Madrid's second consecutive loss in less than a week was a blow for Arbeloa, but the manager remained steadfast in his belief that failure is a stepping stone to success.

"I'm not afraid of failure," he said. "I understand anyone who wants to describe this defeat as a failure. Failure is part of the road to success. It will make me better, and it will make us all better. I've endured defeats harder than this one. We'll prepare for the next match with maximum dedication."

He added that Real had a lot of room for improvement physically.

"With a new manager, players will need time to adjust to different ideas," he said. "What happens on the pitch is ultimately my responsibility. We need clearer ideas in how we approach matches, particularly against teams that defend deep." REUTERS