Bissouma included in Mali’s Cup of Nations squad

BAMAKO, Dec 12 - Long-term absentee Yves Bissouma was included in Mali’s squad for their Africa Cup of Nations finals despite ‍the ​Tottenham Hotspur midfielder not having ‍played for his club this season.

Coach Tom Saintfiet named him in ​a ​28-man selection for the tournament in Morocco, where Mali play their first game on December 22.

Bissouma, 29, has yet ‍to feature for Tottenham since being dropped before the Super ​Cup clash with ⁠Paris Saint-Germain in August and two months later had ankle surgery after suffering an injury playing in a World Cup qualifier.

Mali open their ​Group A campaign against Zambia in Casablanca and then take on hosts ‌Morocco and Comoros.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Djigui ​Diarra (Young Africans), Ismael Diawara (Sirius), Mamadou Sawassa (Laval)

Defenders: Ousmane Camara (Angers), Woyo Coulibaly (Sassuolo), Amadou Dante (Arouca), Abdoulaye Diaby (Grasshoppers), Fode Doucoure (Le Havre), Mamadou Fofana (New England Revolution), Nathan Gassama (Baltika), Sikou Niakate (Sporting Braga), Hamari Traoré (Paris FC)

Midfielders: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur), Mohamed Camara (Al Sadd), Lassana Coulibaly (Lecce), Aliou Dieng (Al ‍Ahly), Mahamadou Doumbia (Al Ittihad), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig), Mamadou Sangaré (Racing ​Lens), Ibrahima Sissoko (VfL Bochum)

Forwards: Mamadou Camara (Laval), Gaoussou Diakité (Lausanne Sports), Gaoussou Diarra (Feyenoord ​Rotterdam), Nene Dorgeles (Fenerbahçe), Kamory Doumbia (Stade Brestois), Mamadou ‌Doumbia (Watford), Lassine Sinayoko (Auxerre, France), Moussa El Bilal Toure (Besiktas, Turkey). REUTERS