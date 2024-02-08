Bilbao win at Atletico in Copa del Rey semi-first leg

Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 7, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata in action with Athletic Bilbao's Aitor Paredes REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 7, 2024 Athletic Bilbao's Yuri Berchiche clashes with Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and teammates after the match REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 7, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action with Athletic Bilbao's Julen Agirrezabala REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 7, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action with Athletic Bilbao's Yuri Berchiche REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - February 7, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata in action with Athletic Bilbao's Yuri Berchiche REUTERS/Juan Medina
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MADRID - Athletic Bilbao beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday thanks to Alex Berenguer's penalty.

The hosts started strongly and created chances for Rodrigo de Paul, Memphis Depay and Antoine Griezmann, but Athletic took the lead from Berenguer's spot-kick following a foul on Benat Prados by defender Reinildo Mandava.

The visitors defended well after the break and the closest Atletico came to an equaliser was when Yeray Alvarez fouled Alvaro Morata but the penalty was ruled out by a VAR review.

In the first leg of the other semi-final, Real Mallorca and Real Sociedad drew 0-0 on Tuesday.

Atletico, fourth in the LaLiga standings and three points above Athletic in fifth, will try to reach the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2013 when they visit Athletic in the second leg on Feb. 29. REUTERS

