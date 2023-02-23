Big shake-up for English football with plans for independent regulator

LONDON – A seismic shake-up of the governance of English football including the creation of an independent regulator for the elite game will move closer with the publication of a wide-ranging government white paper on Thursday.

The long-awaited paper, which has received cross-party support, comes in response to 10 strategic recommendations from a Fan-Led Review of Football Governance chaired by former sports minister Tracey Crouch in 2021.

Once made law, the government says the independent regulator would have statutory powers to license and sanction clubs, oversee the financial sustainability of the game and prevent unscrupulous owners buying clubs.

It would also have the power to prevent English clubs joining breakaway competitions such as the European Super League which six Premier League clubs signalled their intent to join in 2021 before abandoning plans after fans’ backlash.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the proposals would “safeguard the beautiful game for generations to come”.

“Despite the success of the sport both at home and abroad, we know that there are real challenges which threaten the stability of clubs both big and small,” he said in a statement from the Department for Culture Media and Sport on Wednesday.

“These bold new plans will put fans back at the heart of football and protect the rich heritage and traditions of our much-loved clubs.”

The Premier League, which has argued against the need for an independent regulator, said the white paper was a “significant moment” for English football, while the Football Association welcomed the commitment to improve the ‘financial sustainability and governance of professional clubs’.

Among the powers of the independent regulator would be to implement a licensing system from the Premier League down to the National League (fifth tier), requiring clubs to demonstrate sound financial business models before being allowed to compete.

Fans would also have a greater say in the running of clubs, including any sale or relocation of the stadium, changes to club names and badges and even the colours of home kits.

Although the Premier League, launched in 1992, has been an unprecedented financial success, lower down the English pyramid the situation has been grim.

Sixty-four clubs entered administration in that period with Bury and Macclesfield going out of business and former English champions Derby County on the brink of liquidation last year.

Reacting to the publication of the white paper, Derby owner David Clowes said: “Derby County stared extinction in the face for far too long. We believe it is essential our supporters – and every other football fan – are given the strongest possible voice and backing if that helps ensure no other club is threatened in the same way.”