'big confidence boost' if Reds outwit Blues

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to take a step towards immortality when they target the first trophy in their historic quadruple bid in today's League Cup final against Chelsea.

The Reds, who are second in the Premier League, have made it to their first domestic Cup final since 2016, are on course for the Champions League quarter-finals after a last-16, first-leg win at Inter Milan and host Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

Klopp has already delivered Champions League glory in 2019 and a long-awaited Premier League title in 2020, but the German knows only sustained success will see his group ranked alongside the club's 1970s and 1980s legends.

"We all know that in the moment the people are really happy," he said. "But in 20 years, if you want to talk about this team, I would not be surprised if people would then say 'They should have won more'.

"That's why we should try now to win a few things. And the next chance, the best chance we have this weekend, is against Chelsea when it's really tricky."

No English club have ever won all trophies in one campaign and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson added: "It is a big moment. To get a trophy so early on in the season can give the squad a big boost."

He is the only survivor from Liverpool's last domestic final victory in 2012 when he helped his team beat Cardiff on penalties to clinch the League Cup.

"We want to use it as a platform to give us a big confidence boost going towards the business end of the season," the 31-year-old added.

Klopp's record against Chelsea and their boss and compatriot Thomas Tuchel is not all that impressive, however.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have won just 35 per cent of their meetings with Chelsea in all competitions - six out of 17. Only against Manchester United (33 per cent) do they have a lower win ratio.

Klopp is, in fact, winless in his last four clashes with Tuchel, including three since the latter joined Chelsea in January last year.

He will be missing the injured Roberto Firmino today but Diogo Jota could feature.

Tuchel's biggest decision once again involves Romelu Lukaku, after he dropped the troubled striker for the midweek Champions League win over Lille.

The Belgian has scored just 10 goals since his club-record £97 million (S$176 million) move from Inter Milan last year. He had only seven touches in his most recent appearance against Crystal Palace, with Kai Havertz scoring in an impressive display as his replacement against the French side.

Publicly at least, Tuchel is putting Lukaku's recent struggles down to mental and physical tiredness.

"There is a lot of focus on him, but if you allow yourself to zoom out a little bit, you can see he played a lot of matches from the start for us," the German said.

He could start England right-back Reece James, who has been sidelined since December with a hamstring injury, and is debating whether Edouard Mendy or Kepa Arrizabalaga will feature in goal.

On facing Klopp and Liverpool, he added: "I think to 51 to 55 per cent, they are the favourites. They give you a hard time and of course we are facing him with a very strong Liverpool team."

But Chelsea have proved masters of Cup competitions since Tuchel arrived last year, winning last season's Champions League, while lifting the Club World Cup and European Super Cup this term.

The Blues will be eyeing their first League Cup silverware since 2015, having lost the 2019 final to Manchester City.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

CHELSEA V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 12.20am