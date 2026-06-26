Bielsa says Uruguay face Spain 'final' with Lamine threat looming

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GUADALAJARA, June 25 - Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said they are treating Friday's World Cup match against Spain as a final in order to get the win they need to be sure of a place in the round of 32.

Bielsa told reporters on Thursday that no detail would be overlooked for the Group H clash in Guadalajara, after draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde left their hopes of reaching the knockout phase hanging by a thread.

While a draw would still leave Uruguay with a slim chance of advancing through the third-place route, Bielsa said they would try to remove all doubt by winning on Friday.

"We are approaching tomorrow's match as a final," said Bielsa, adding that they must show dynamism and initiative against Spain, while denying their opponents possession.

Uruguay do not intend to simply retreat behind the ball, he added.

"One of the best ways to defend is to make sure the opponent has the ball for less time."

Bielsa said the European champions were playing "exquisite" football under his counterpart Luis de la Fuente, and that finding a way to shackle Lamine Yamal will be key to Uruguay's chances.

"He is a player who can unbalance a match. I am not saying anything new... He is a destabilizing and decisive player," Bielsa added. REUTERS