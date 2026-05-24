Bielle-Biarrey double drives dominant Bordeaux to Champions Cup victory

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BILBAO, Spain, May 23 - Winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored two tries as champions Bordeaux produced a first-half blitz on their way to a 41-19 victory over Leinster to claim back-to-back titles in the European Champions Cup in Bilbao on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Maxime Lucu, wing Pablo Uberti and centre Yoram Moefana also scored tries to ensure a French champion for the sixth successive season, while winger Tommy O’Brien, lock Joe McCarthy and centre Garry Ringrose crossed for their outgunned Irish rivals.

Leinster have now lost four of the last five Champions Cup finals and were picked off in the opening period as Bordeaux's pressure on the ball carrier forced them into costly errors.

Bordeaux lost Lucu and Ugo Boniface to yellow cards and influential flanker Cameron Woki to a serious leg injury but, aside from the opening 10 minutes when Leinster were ahead, were in complete control as they led 35-7 at halftime. REUTERS