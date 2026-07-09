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Bieber to co-headline World Cup final halftime show

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Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Justin Bieber during the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Justin Bieber during the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

REUTERS

NEW YORK, July 8 - FIFA and Global Citizen, a platform empowering millions to take action against extreme poverty, have announced that Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira, and BTS as a co-headliner for the World Cup final halftime show on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

• Justin Bieber joins an elite lineup that also features icons such as Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.

• Burna Boy, whose song "Dai Dai" with Shakira continues to dominate the charts worldwide, will also appear during the 11-minute broadcast.

• The halftime performance will be curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.

• The initiative, which seeks to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children globally, has already raised more than $50 million, with $1 from every ticket sale for World Cup matches contributing to the cause.

• Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will also make an appearance during the show. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.