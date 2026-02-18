Biathlon-German Klopp brings soccer sparkle to Olympic biathlon venue

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 18 - When Eric Perrot of France heard the bell for the last lap of the men's biathlon relay on Tuesday, it was the signal for one last victorious surge - little did he know that it was being rung by Premier League-winning soccer manager Juergen Klopp.

With almost every race at the Milano Cortina Games decided on the last visit to the shooting range, Klopp's participation came at a pivotal moment, and the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager relished the chance to be a part of the Olympic experience.

"It's, for me, the best combination of all the physical aspects of sports and all the mental aspects of sports," he told Reuters and Norwegian broadcaster NRK ahead of Wednesday's women's relay, where he was in attendance again.

"(If you took them) and put it in one sport, if you would have asked me that, let somebody run until he dies, pretty much, and then give him a rifle? Not sure who had that idea! But no, really, for ages, I have loved it."

The biathlon competitions at the Milano Cortina Games have had their fair share of drama, but Klopp's native Germany have only captured one medal so far, a bronze in the opening mixed relay event.

However, Klopp said that no matter the result, biathletes are worthy of respect.

"It's an example for constantly restarting, constantly refocusing, and I have to say, there's so many aspects. A real challenge for me would be to do the last shooting and miss, and then still to finish the race with all you have. That's a massive thing to do," he said.

After winning the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019 and the Premier League a year later, the 58-year-old has not worked at a club since stepping down as boss of the Merseyside team in 2024, joining Red Bull as their global head of soccer in January 2025.

He is using his spare time to enjoy the Olympic experience.

"I'm a big fan of the sports people, big fan of the attitude, a big fan of all the things sport can teach us in life," he said.

"And so when you see it here, the Olympic Games, in a super difficult time in the world, they still have their spot and their place, and it's still the same atmosphere and the same mood they create.

"Everyone, we are all friends - fight against each other (in the events), but we are friends, and that's the most important message you can get." REUTERS