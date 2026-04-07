BG Tampines Rovers, Tanjong Pagar United fined $2,000 each for breaching rules

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BG Tampines Rovers coach Katsuhito Kinoshi watches on with his arms folded during his team's 3-2 loss against Albirex Niigata at the Jurong East Stadium on April 4.

SINGAPORE – BG Tampines Rovers and Tanjong Pagar United have been fined $2,000 each after an “unauthorised individual” entered an official area during their Singapore Premier League (SPL) match at the Jurong East Stadium.

On March 16, Japanese coach Katsuhito Kinoshi was seen briefing Tampines’ then interim head coach Robert Eziakor in the away team dugout during the match, which the Stags won 3-0.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) confirmed that both teams were fined due to the “presence of an unauthorised individual in official areas during the SPL match between Tanjong Pagar United and Tampines Rovers on 16 March 2026”.

The spokesman said that under SPL 2025/26 regulations, only individuals named in a club’s team official delegation are permitted access to official areas.

“As the unauthorised individual was not part of BG Tampines Rovers’ official delegation, the club has been fined $2,000,” said the spokesman.

“As the host club, Tanjong Pagar United is responsible for access control to official areas in accordance with SPL Regulations, and has also been fined $2,000. FAS has reminded all clubs of their obligations to enforce proper access control.”

Tampines Rovers confirmed the appointment of 61-year-old Kinoshi as head coach on April 3.

A day later, he oversaw their first defeat of the SPL campaign as they fell to a 3-2 defeat by Albirex Niigata, with sections of the away support voicing their displeasure with him.

Kinoshi’s side are now eight points adrift of league leaders and defending champions Lion City Sailors, although the Stags have a game in hand.

It has been a season of change for Tampines, who have been hit by a number of personnel movements.

Former Selangor FC head coach and Serbia national team assistant Kinoshi was first spotted in the stands alongside Tampines chairman and compatriot Shungo Sakamoto in January. In subsequent months, then head coach Noh Rahman mutually parted ways with the club and Eziakor was installed as interim coach. Kinoshi was also spotted delivering instructions to the team from the stands during matches, and was involved in training sessions at Our Tampines Hub.

It is understood that he had done so without a valid work pass – the club declined to reveal when he had obtained it.

In response to queries about the fine imposed on the club, a spokesman for Tampines said: “The club has the responsibility to ensure that all persons affiliated with the club follow league regulations. This includes guests of the club, fans, and in this specific case, with Kinoshi, who looked to get more involved with the club out of his own volition.

“Hence, we fully cooperated with the FAS regarding this matter and accepted the fine. The club had since explicitly spoken to Kinoshi about the matter and reiterated that he should follow the league regulations regarding accessing these areas. ”

When asked why Kinoshi had been pictured in team training sessions when he had not obtained a valid work pass, the spokesman added: “The goal of the club is always to maintain continuity, especially in the face of a rapidly developing footballing season. In the interest of this, the club was happy to find that Kinoshi wanted to learn as much as he can about the club in the weeks leading up to his official appointment. To achieve this, he had volunteered his time to be around the club, and the club had granted him the access to do so.”

The spokesman stressed that Eziakor was “fully in charge of the team” in that time.

ST has also contacted the Ministry of Manpower for comment.

The FAS on April 7 also announced that two SPL referees will be withdrawn for four matches due to “errors in judgments” in recent games.

Its refereeing technical panel had reached the decision after concluding the review of two incidents from Geylang International’s 1-0 win over Albirex on March 15, and Tampines’ 3-0 win over Tanjong Pagar a day later.

It ruled that Shakir Hamzah should have been sent off by referee Mohamad Taufik Thana for a challenge on Albirex forward Abdul Rasaq. The video assistant referee (VAR) recommended an on-field review (OFR) for a potential red card offence, but Taufik, who viewed the incident again on the monitor, concluded that the challenge was only reckless and issued a yellow card to Shakir.

The FAS said: “Despite being provided with the appropriate review of angles by the VAR, the referee was unable to correctly identify the severity of the offence and did not reach the expected outcome of a red card for serious foul play, as recommended by the VAR.”

In the Tampines match, Tanjong Pagar striker Lougah Junior Djile was only cautioned but not sent off despite striking the side of Tampines player Yuki Kobayashi’s head with his arm.

The VAR had recommended an OFR but the referee, Ahmad A’Qashah, following a review, maintained his original decision. FAS said: “Despite being provided with the appropriate review angles by the VAR, the referee was unable to correctly identify the seriousness of the offence and did not reach the expected outcome of a red card for violent conduct.”

In line with FAS’ refereeing department protocols, it said that the matters have been addressed internally with the match officials, and that requisite corrective and developmental measures will be undertaken.

Both referees have been withdrawn from four matches, with effect from matchweek 15, which was played from April 4 to 6.

Their reinstatement to the SPL roster shall be subject to the successful completion of the prescribed remedial training and performance assessment requirements, added the FAS.