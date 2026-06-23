Beware defenders, Erling Haaland the Viking is coming

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Norway forward Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match between Norway and Senegal at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

NEW JERSEY – Among the Norsemen who traversed across vast oceans to explore new lands and stamp their mark, Leif Erikson and Harald “Bluetooth” Gromsson stand out for their historic feats.

Erikson for being the first European to set foot on North America – about 500 years before Christopher Columbus – and Gormsson a king of Denmark and Norway who unified Scandinavia and spread Christianity. So famous was the latter that the wireless Bluetooth technology we know today is named after him.

These days the Viking helmets are forged from plastic and hold beer cans, and among the Norwegians who travelled from across the Hudson River in New York City to East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 22 was one hulking explorer.

While this modern Ragnar did not arrive by longship, Erling Haaland’s presence was hard to ignore.

At 1.95m and nearly 90kg, the 25-year-old striker has planted his flag firmly in North America on his World Cup debut.

On June 22, his name echoed around MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as a full house of 80,663 fans watched on, the majority of them Norwegians celebrating their country’s football hero.

And what a journey it has been for the fans – who were spotted doing their signature “Viking row” in the stands – as Haaland starred in their 3-2 win over Senegal with a brace to take his tally to four goals in two games.

With Norway through to the knockout rounds, they look set for one of their best World Cup campaigns. Their previous bests were round of 16 runs in 1938 and 1998.

The journey from Norway to New Jersey has been costly, with supporters forking out thousands for flights and match tickets, as well as US$98 (S$126) for the train ride from New York’s Penn Station to MetLife Stadium.

But the voyage has been worth it.

Herman Carl Frostad,17, travelled from Oslo to be here with his family. He was one of thousands in a “Erling Braut Haaland” kit, while others wore masks of Haaland’s face.

Like his fellow Norwegians, Frostad dreams of a return to this venue for the final on July 19.

He said: “He is significantly important for this team, and he’s the best striker in the world. Norwegians love him and you see his name on everyone’s jersey. How much faith do I have in him? I believe we will be back here in the final because of Haaland.”

Manchester City fans know this is no hyperbole.

A young fan holds up a sign for Norway's Erling Haaland inside the stadium before the match on June 22. PHOTO: REUTERS

Haaland has 112 goals in just 132 appearances for City in what is one of the toughest football leagues in the world. He also now has a ludicrous 59 goals in 52 appearances for Norway, and in two games has become the all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup for his country, passing Kjetil Rekdal, who scored one goal each at USA ‘94 and France ‘98.

Another young fan, Soren Alan, 10, was here with his father Jeremy Alan, 52 – the pair are based in the US – to cheer on Haaland.

Soren Alan, 10 (right) is alongside his father Jeremy Alan, 52 before the match. Soren idolises Erling Haaland. ST PHOTO: DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

Soren has even grown out a ponytail like his favourite player. He said: “I love Haaland and I am so excited to watch him live finally. I always watch him on TV and he scores many goals.”

In their black away kit, Norway took the lead just before half-time when Marcus Pedersen broke through in the 43rd minute after a mishap at the back for Senegal, blasting his shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Haaland, who came close to scoring twice in the first-half, made it count three minutes after the break.

After a quick counter-attack, he slotted a left-footed shot into the upper right-hand corner to make it 2-0.

Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr would make it 2-1 in the 53rd minute but Haaland stepped up when it counted, volleying a cross with his weaker right foot past the keeper to make it 3-1 in the 58th minute.

Sarr would score again in stoppage time for Senegal to make for a nervy ending, but Haaland again showed his leadership skills.

While some of his teammates went down with cramps, he gestured for them to dig deep and finish strong as they held on to maintain a perfect start.

Arguably one of the world’s best strikers, Haaland has had to wait to appear in his first major tournament – Norway last qualified for the tournament in 1998, and the European championship in 2000 – and he is giving fans a run to remember in North America.

Before the match, Eirik Grasaas-Stavenes, a journalist for Norwegian newspaper Klassekampen described Haaland as Norway’s “most valuable commodity since oil, salmon, and the tripartite cooperation between trade unions, employers, and government”.

Who would argue with him? Certainly not Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Mendy.

For Norwegian fans and others in the stands, watching his rampaging runs beyond the defence line is a heart-racing thrill, and for this writer, like reliving a childhood amusement park Viking ride.

Norway will meet France in the last match of Group I on June 26 to determine who tops the standings.

But on June 22, there was only one way to end the night.

Led by captain Martin Odegaard, who set the tone by beating the drum on the pitch, the squad and their fans did the Viking Row as they chanted “Ro! Ro! Ro!”.

God reise!