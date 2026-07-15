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Bethany England joins Crystal Palace on two-year deal

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Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Brisbane Road, London, Britain - September 7, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Bethany England scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Brisbane Road, London, Britain - September 7, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Bethany England scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

REUTERS

July 15 - Crystal Palace have signed forward Bethany England on a two-year deal with an option for a further year, the newly promoted Women's Super League club said on Wednesday.

• The former Tottenham Hotspur captain left the North London club this summer after a three-and-a-half-year spell, ending her time there as Spurs' all-time leading Women's Super League scorer with 32 goals.

• England also enjoyed a successful stint at Chelsea, winning nine major trophies, including four league titles, before joining Spurs in 2023.

• The 32-year-old England international has earned 26 caps and scored 11 goals for her country.

• "Palace are an ambitious club. They've been in the WSL before, they've had two amazing promotions now, and I think you can see their investment in the women's game," England said in a statement.

• Elsewhere, Birmingham City Women have signed defender Millie Turner following the end of her eight-year spell at Manchester United. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.