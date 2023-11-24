‘Best rivals’ Man City and Liverpool all set for battle

LONDON – English Premier League action is back following the international break, and fans will be treated to a top-of-the-table clash in the early kick-off on Nov 25 as leaders Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s treble winners lead the standings on 28 points after 12 games, just one point ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal, and will rue that they are not further ahead after a 4-4 draw with Chelsea the last time out.

That thrilling stalemate at Stamford Bridge meant that with City dropping points, there is even more at stake in this City v Liverpool showdown when it comes to their title ambitions.

Speaking in their respective press conferences ahead of the match, both managers were equally complementary of each other’s teams and the rivalry that has been around for many years now.

“I think we are all friends. Time goes forward, (Jurgen Klopp has) eight years with Liverpool but not the same team as the start,” said Guardiola.

“They are similar (in the way they play), the ideas are similar. Always they’ve been our best rivals.

“Top club, top team, looking forward to it.”

When asked if the City-Liverpool rivalry can be compared to the one his Barcelona side had with Real Madrid, or the El Clasico, the City boss added: “It’s different, I think it’s different.

“But the last decade they’ve been our best rivals. Every compliment to Liverpool and Man City to still be here (today).”

Compliments aside, City can feel much more confident about the match as no English team who have visited the Etihad in 2023 have emerged with a point – the last time was a 1-1 draw with Everton on Dec 31, 2022.

Such is their dominance at home that Guardiola’s side have a remarkable 15 wins from 15 Premier League matches this year, while their overall win streak in all competitions in front of their fans stands at 23 games.

Guardiola will be hoping that star striker Erling Haaland will be fit enough after he missed Norway’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Scotland due to an ankle problem.

The Norwegian has never scored against Liverpool and he will be eager to start if he can overcome his issue.

“He’s trained so hopefully (he can play),” Guardiola added.

Goalkeeper Ederson and Nathan Ake are also doubtful, while Kevin de Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic, John Stones and Matheus Nunes remain sidelined.

Liverpool, unlike City, have little worry regarding their talismanic striker Mohamed Salah, who has netted seven times in 12 league appearances against the English champions.

The Reds struggled in a 1-1 draw with lowly Luton Town and a 3-2 loss to Toulouse in the Europa League, but seemed to have found their groove in a 3-0 victory over Brentford before the international break.