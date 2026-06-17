Bernardo Silva signs two-year deal with Real Madrid

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Portugal's Bernardo Silva arrives at the airport in Palm Beach ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

MADRID – Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva has signed a two-year deal with Real Madrid, the La Liga giants announced on Wednesday.

Silva had left Manchester City after nine trophy-laden years when the 31-year-old’s contract expired at the end of last season.

His contract with Real Madrid runs until June 30, 2028.

“Real Madrid CF and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2028,” Real said in a simple statement.

City, meanwhile, thanked Silva in a statement of their own.

“Bernardo departs having played a major part in our greatest sustained period of success. We would like to wish Bernardo the best of luck in his new adventure in Spain,” they said.

Silva made 459 appearances for City in total, scoring 76 goals, since joining from Monaco in 2017.

He has won 15 major trophies with the club, including four successive Premier League titles from 2021-2024, the treble featuring the Champions League in 2023 and all four domestic trophies in the 2018/19 season.

After failing to win major trophies for two consecutive seasons, newly re-elected Madrid president Florentino Perez appointed Jose Mourinho as coach earlier in June.

On Monday, Madrid announced the signing of Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea for a reported fee of 55 million euros.

Los Blancos are also set to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate at the end of his contract at Anfield and have also been linked with Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

In other news, former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was appointed AC Milan manager on Tuesday after a disappointing campaign for the Serie A club saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.

He replaces Massimiliano Allegri, who was sacked after Milan finished fifth in the league last season.

“I know exactly what this club means: history, prestige and an extraordinary fanbase around the world. It is a challenge I embrace with pride and enthusiasm, fully aware of what these colours represent,” Amorim said.

“I can’t wait to get started and to experience every day the passion that drives AC Milan.”

Milan concluded an abysmal second half of the season with a 2-1 home defeat by Cagliari on the last matchday, winning just one of their final four matches.

The final whistle was met with heavy booing from the San Siro fans as they missed out on a place in Europe’s top competition for a second season in a row. AFP, REUTERS