Bernardo Silva says it’s time for new Manchester City generation to shine

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City captain Bernardo Silva in action against Bournemouth on May 19. Silva will leave the Etihad Stadium after nine trophy-laden years when his contract expires at the end of the season.

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LONDON - Bernardo Silva believes it is time for a new generation to take the lead at Manchester City.

The 31-year-old City captain will leave the Etihad Stadium after nine trophy-laden years when his contract expires at the end of the season.

A May 19 1-1 draw at Bournemouth ended City’s bid to win the Premier League title, with Arsenal crowned champions as a result, but the club have won both the League Cup and FA Cup this season.

In a farewell interview with the club’s website, Silva thanked City manager Pep Guardiola and said the side had been unlucky not to win more Champions League titles.

“It’s never enough, but I feel that we won a lot, our generation,” said Silva.

“I feel that also it’s time for these young guys to have their moment.

“And for me personally, it’s an opportunity to go a bit closer to my family... Even though I love the football club and I loved the nine years here, I feel it’s the right moment for me to have a new challenge in my life – it’s going to be good.”

The Portugal midfielder has made 459 appearances for City in total, scoring 76 goals, since joining from Monaco in 2017.

He has won 15 major trophies with the club, including four successive Premier League titles from 2021-2024, the treble featuring the Champions League in 2023 and all four domestic trophies in the 2018/19 season.

“Even though the Champions League adds something special to it, to win a domestic quadruple was really tough, especially against that Liverpool team,” said Silva.

“But if I have to choose one, I think the treble because the Champions League for this club – the only one that we won, it edges it a little bit.”

Widespread reports have said that Guardiola will stand down after City’s final game at home to Aston Villa on May 24. Silva said Guardiola had been his “idol” long before he arrived in Manchester.

“Way before I joined Man City, Pep for me was always an inspiration because when he was training Barcelona, that team with the small guys, with Xavi, (Andres) Iniesta, (Lionel) Messi, Pedro,” said Silva.

“I was at the time in Benfica in my academy years where I didn’t play because they thought that I wasn’t big enough, that I wasn’t strong enough.

“And me looking at that team and thinking, ‘these guys, they’re also not big, they’re also not strong. If they can do it, maybe one day I can do it’.

“So, Pep’s team was always an inspiration for me and then to join the club and to be able to be with him nine years and to be a part of this success, it’s fantastic.” AFP