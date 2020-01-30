Bergwijn tipped to add pace to Spurs' front line

LONDON • Steven Bergwijn is not a like-for-like replacement for Christian Eriksen, but he is determined to replicate the same success the latter had when he moved from the Dutch Eredivisie in 2013.

The Dutch international, a pacy winger, yesterday completed a reported £25 million (S$44 million) transfer from PSV Eindhoven to Tottenham.

The 22-year-old, who signed a contract with the Premier League club that will run until 2025 and will wear the No. 23 shirt formerly worn by Eriksen, said: "It's an honour for me to be here, a dream to play in the Premier League.

"I will give whatever I have, whatever I can bring, I will give it all for the club and for this team.

"It's an amazing move for me, an amazing club. Just look around the training ground, it's amazing. It's an honour to be here.

"I just spoke to the manager (Jose Mourinho) as well. When I was a young boy, I looked up to a coach like him. Now I play for him."

Eriksen, a cultured central midfielder, flourished in north London following his £11 million move from Ajax, and Rafael van der Vaart feels Bergwijn can also take to the English top flight after a period of adjustment.

The former Spurs midfielder tweeted: "I believe that Bergwijn will certainly be a great signing.

"Obviously, he will have to adjust to the PL (Premier League) pace and ambience, but his speed, technique and strength will certainly add something to the Spurs game."

Bergwijn is Mourinho's second permanent signing of this transfer window after the club opted to turn Giovani lo Celso's loan move from Real Betis into a full-time deal.

Meanwhile, Spurs striker Harry Kane yesterday tweeted his "pleasure to share the last five years with" Eriksen.

The Denmark international completed his £16.9 million transfer to Inter Milan on Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE