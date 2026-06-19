Straitstimes.com header logo

Berchiche to stay at Bilbao for a ninth year

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - March 4, 2026 Athletic Bilbao's Yuri Berchiche in action with Real Sociedad's Goncalo Guedes REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - March 4, 2026 Athletic Bilbao's Yuri Berchiche in action with Real Sociedad's Goncalo Guedes REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

June 19 - Defender Yuri Berchiche is set to spend a ninth season at Athletic Bilbao after signing a one-year extension with the LaLiga club on Friday.

The 36-year-old former Real Sociedad and Paris St Germain left-back joined Bilbao in 2018, has turned out in 278 matches for the club, and was a key part of the side when they won the Copa del Rey in 2024 to end a four-decade trophy drought.

Berchiche made 39 appearances for Bilbao last season across all competitions.

"He is a true icon amongst the fans for his competitiveness and determination," Bilbao said in a statement. REUTERS

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.