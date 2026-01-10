Straitstimes.com header logo

Benzema's hat-trick secures Al-Ittihad's fifth consecutive victory

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 9 - Karim Benzema's first-half hat-trick led Al-Ittihad to a 4-0 win over 10-man Al-Kholood, securing their fifth consecutive victory in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The former Real Madrid striker opened the scoring from the spot in the 13th minute, after Al-Kholood captain William Troost-Ekong was sent off early.

Benzema made it 2-0 in the 28th minute and completed his second hat-trick of the season before halftime, converting Moussa Diaby's low cross at the back post.

Substitute Saleh Al-Shehri scored the fourth goal for Sergio Conceicao's side six minutes from the end.

Defending champions Al-Ittihad are fifth in the standings with 26 points, nine behind leaders Al-Hilal. Al-Kholood are 12th with 12 points. REUTERS

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.