Benzema's hat-trick secures Al-Ittihad's fifth consecutive victory

Jan 9 - Karim Benzema's first-half hat-trick led Al-Ittihad to a 4-0 win over 10-man Al-Kholood, securing their fifth consecutive victory in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The former Real Madrid striker opened the scoring from the spot in the 13th minute, after Al-Kholood captain William Troost-Ekong was sent off early.

Benzema made it 2-0 in the 28th minute and completed his second hat-trick of the season before halftime, converting Moussa Diaby's low cross at the back post.

Substitute Saleh Al-Shehri scored the fourth goal for Sergio Conceicao's side six minutes from the end.

Defending champions Al-Ittihad are fifth in the standings with 26 points, nine behind leaders Al-Hilal. Al-Kholood are 12th with 12 points. REUTERS