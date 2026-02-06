Benzema scores hat-trick on his debut for Al-Hilal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 5 - Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick and grabbed an assist on his debut for Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal as they thrashed lowly Al-Akhdoud 6-0 on Thursday.

The 38-year-old joined Al-Hilal on Monday after reports said he turned down an offer to extend his contract with Al-Ittihad, who he joined on a free transfer in 2023 after 14 years with Real Madrid.

The former France striker made an immediate impact for his new side as he broke the deadlock in style with a back-heel touch after seizing on a loose ball inside the area shortly after the half-hour mark.

Benzema doubled the score with a low, close-range drive in the 60th minute and four minutes later completed his hat-trick with another close-range effort.

The Frenchman set up Malcom for Al-Hilal's fourth, shortly before being substituted in the 71st minute.

"It was an important game today. So we are happy, we play well, we do a clean sheet and we score so we are happy," Benzema said.

"Everybody is good with me they give me everything so when I am on the pitch I give everything for them," he added.

Salem Al-Dawsari, the AFC Player of the Year for 2025, completed the rout with a brace. REUTERS