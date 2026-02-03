Benzema moves to Al-Hilal following Al-Ittihad departure

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - King's Cup of Champions - Round of 16 - Al Nassr v Al Ittihad - Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - October 28, 2025 Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema reacts after being substituted REUTERS/Stringer

Feb 2 - Karim Benzema has joined Al-Hilal, the Saudi Pro League leaders announced on Monday, following the termination of his contract with Al-Ittihad.

Local media reported that the move to Al-Hilal came after Benzema rejected an offer to extend his contract with Al-Ittihad. The former France striker had missed the team’s previous two league matches.

"Al-Hilal signed French star Karim Benzema on a free transfer to represent the football team for one and a half years," the Saudi club said in a statement.

Benzema had a successful spell with the Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad, leading them to the league title and the King's Cup last season. It was the first domestic double in Al‑Ittihad's history.

"This journey gave me a lot, both personally and professionally," Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad on a free transfer in 2023 after 14 years with Real Madrid, said on X.

"I leave with my head held high, proud to have worn these colors and of everything we shared."

The former Real Madrid striker, 38, scored 16 goals in 21 matches for Al-Ittihad in all competitions this season.

Al-Hilal sit top of the league standings with 47 points, one point ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Al-Ittihad are sixth with 34 points. REUTERS