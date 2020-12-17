Benzema is France's best striker: Zidane

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed Karim Benzema as the best striker in French history after his match-winning double against Athletic Bilbao provisionally put the Spanish champions top of La Liga on Tuesday.

Bilbao's Ander Capa had cancelled out Toni Kroos' thumping opener before Benzema struck twice late on, heading home a cross and finishing clinically in stoppage time after an incisive Luka Modric pass.

Afterwards, Zidane, one of Les Bleus' greatest players, had no hesitation in putting his compatriot top of the list, rating him higher than a forward list that includes their record scorer Thierry Henry, David Trezeguet, Kylian Mbappe, Jean-Pierre Papin, Olivier Giroud and Just Fontaine.

"For me, he's the best - it's very clear," said the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winner.

"He's proved it - he's played at Real Madrid for a very long time, he has more than 500 appearances, all his goals... his record, all he's accomplished here speaks for itself."

Benzema arrived at Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009, but was long overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo until the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's move to Juventus in 2018.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old broke Roberto Carlos' club record for most appearances by a non-Spanish player (529).

Benzema is also their top scorer this season with 10 goals in all competitions and Zidane claimed his game was still evolving.

"He's a more mature player these days," said the 48-year-old. "But he's always shown that he's not a pure nine, he doesn't only think about scoring.

"That's why I like him so much, I love him, he's not only thinking about goals. He gets involved in the game, if he needs to pass to a teammate he'll do it."

Their fourth straight victories in all competitions put Zidane's men level on 26 points with Real Sociedad, who faced troubled Barcelona at the Nou Camp yesterday, and cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE