Benteke joins UAE Pro League’s Al Wahda

Jun 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Christian Benteke (20) looks on during the second half against the Nashville SC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jan 1 - Former Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke has joined Al Wahda as a free agent, the UAE Pro League club announced on Thursday.

“Al Wahda Football Club announce the signing of the Belgian professional Christian Benteke, as part of the club management’s plans to meet the team’s needs and enhance the factors of success during the next stage,” Al Wahda said in a statement without providing further details.

The Kinshasa-born striker started his career at Genk in 2007 before joining Aston Villa in 2012. He then had spells at Liverpool and Crystal Palace before moving to D.C. United in 2022.

The 35-year-old confirmed his departure from the American side earlier this week via social media following a three-year stint. REUTERS