Benfica relying on 'extraordinary' Ramos in Inter clash

LISBON – A lot of responsibility lies at the feet of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who is aiming to fire his side past Inter Milan and into the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

The striker is growing used to the pressure, shooting into the global football consciousness during the World Cup in December when he was picked to start for Portugal ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the last 16 against Switzerland.

He scored a hat-trick as his country thrashed their opponents 6-1, having made his international debut just a few weeks earlier in a friendly.

In March, he dazzled against Club Brugge in the Champions League last-16 second leg, scoring a brace in the 5-1 win to guide Benfica into the quarter-finals for the second season running.

Inter’s visit to Lisbon on Tuesday is an opportunity for the 21-year-old to put himself in the shop window, as many other young Benfica talents like Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix, Ruben Dias and Ederson have done over the years.

Ramos’ development at the club took a step forward when he filled the void left behind by Darwin Nunez last summer, and he has now been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea of late.

“I am very satisfied with Goncalo Ramos, but not only for what he did against Club Brugge,” said Benfica coach Roger Schmidt.

“I love his attitude, which he gives to the team. He is young, he is scoring goals in the Champions League and it is normal for him to attract the attention of other clubs.”

Ramos’ 17 goals in 23 appearances in the Portuguese top flight have helped Benfica open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

He has also netted seven times in 12 appearances in the Champions League, including the qualifying rounds.

“Goncalo has had an extraordinary season at his club,” admitted new Portugal coach Roberto Martinez in March.

Ramos has formed a strong link on the pitch with Joao Mario, who is enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career.

The midfielder is benefitting from Ramos’ build-up play and well-rounded game, honed over his seasons as a support striker to Nunez.