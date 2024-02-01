Belotti joins Fiorentina on loan from Roma

Soccer Football - Europa League - Group G - AS Roma v Sheriff Tiraspol - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - December 14, 2023 AS Roma's Andrea Belotti in action REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File photo
Italy striker Andrea Belotti has joined Fiorentina on loan from AS Roma, Fiorentina said on Wednesday.

Italian media reported that Belotti has joined Fiorentina on a six-month loan worth around 750,000 euros ($811,000) without a buy option.

The 30-year-old, who has played 44 times for his country, joined Roma in 2022 after seven seasons at Torino. He failed to score a Serie A goal last season and has only netted three times in the current campaign.

Fiorentina are sixth in Serie A with 34 points. REUTERS

