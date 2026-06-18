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Bellingham scored England’s third goal early in the second half after charging through on goal.

DALLAS – Jude Bellingham provided the X factor for England as they got their World Cup campaign up and running on June 17 with a 4-2 win at the Dallas Stadium over Croatia, semi-finalists in the last two editions of the tournament.

The Real Madrid midfielder, who turns 23 only on June 29, ran the show for England in his 50th appearance for his country and scored England’s third goal early in the second half after charging through on goal off an assist from Elliot Anderson.

Skipper Harry Kane had put the Three Lions in front twice in the first half, only for Croatia to peg England back each time.

The Bayern Munich striker first scored from the penalty spot in the 12th minute from a penalty that was retaken – Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was adjudged to have wandered off his line when saving Kane’s first attempt.

England looked comfortable after taking the lead but were stunned by Martin Baturina’s equaliser in the 36th minute, a powerful shot from outside the box past the despairing dive of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Kane restored his side’s lead six minutes later when he met Declan Rice’s corner kick completely unmarked to power home a header, his 81st goal in 115 appearances for his country, which also helped him go level with Gary Lineker as England’s record scorer at the World Cup with 10.

But Croatia levelled the score again when striker Petar Musa, who plays his club football at Dallas FC, scored in his home stadium seconds before the half-time whistle, stroking the ball home from close range.

England though, were not deflated by the strike and emerged for the second half on the front foot. Less than two minutes after the restart Anderson played an inch-perfect pass for Bellingham to latch on to and fire into the far corner of the goal beyond Livakovic.

Bellingham, whose role and influence in the England team under coach Thomas Tuchel had been under a cloud in the lead up to the tournament, departed the pitch 10 minutes before the end to a warm round of applause from the 70,389 fans at Dallas Stadium

Substitute Marcus Rashford helped England avoid a nervy end to the game with a cool finish in the 85th minute after a quick turnover of possession in Croatia’s defensive third.

England are among the favourites for the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States after a string of near-misses at recent European Championships and World Cups. They are chasing only their second World Cup, after winning in 1966.