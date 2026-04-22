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Bellingham buys minority stakes in The Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix

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Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Semi Final - Paris St Germain v Real Madrid - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 9, 2025 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham before the match REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Semi Final - Paris St Germain v Real Madrid - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 9, 2025 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham before the match REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

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April 22 - England international Jude Bellingham has acquired a minority stake in The Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix, co-owners Warwickshire County Cricket Club said on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid midfielder will take a 1.2% holding and will focus mainly on community engagement and social projects. Warwickshire will remain the majority stakeholder with 50.4% shares, and Knighthead Capital Management will hold 48.4%.

"I feel like I owe the city something," the 22-year-old said in a statement.

"I was fortunate growing up I had the option of playing cricket and playing football, but some kids don’t have that opportunity. It’s important that if I can get involved in something like this to shine a light on an opportunity for kids, then even better."

The sixth season of the tournament, which uses a 100-ball format, runs from July 21 to August 16. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.