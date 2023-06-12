Bellingham and Dunk out of England's European qualifiers matches

Jude Bellingham (left) was sidelined due to a knee injury while Lewis Dunk withdrew from the squad due to an ongoing injury issue. PHOTOS: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago

DORTMUND - Neither Jude Bellingham nor Lewis Dunk will be ready for the England squad for the upcoming European qualifiers due to injuries, the national team confirmed on Sunday.

Bellingham, destined for Real Madrid, was sidelined due to a knee injury for Borussia Dortmund’s season finale, where they settled for a 2-2 draw against Mainz, dashing their hopes of securing the Bundesliga title.

The 19-year-old midfielder will continue his rehabilitation at the national football centre.

Dunk was included by manager Gareth Southgate in his squad of 25 players for the upcoming qualifiers in Malta on June 16 and against North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 19.

The Brighton & Hove Albion defender withdrew from the squad due to an ongoing injury issue that has affected his match fitness. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Real Madrid to sign English teenager Jude Bellingham from Dortmund for €103m
Football: Lewis Dunk earns Brighton a comeback point against Wolves

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top