Bellerin's stoppage-time strike dents Real Madrid's fading title bid

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SEVILLE, April 24 - Hector Bellerin struck deep into stoppage time to earn Real Betis a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid on Friday, dealing another blow to Alvaro Arbeloa's side's slender LaLiga title hopes with five games remaining.

With a game in hand, Barcelona lead the standings on 82 points, eight clear of second-placed Real Madrid. Barca face Getafe on Saturday and could stretch their advantage to 11 points.

Real appeared on course for a narrow win after taking the lead in the 17th minute. Federico Valverde let fly from outside the box and Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles could only parry the ball into the path of Vinicius Jr, who reacted swiftly to guide a neat finish just inside the right post.

Jude Bellingham nearly made it 2-0 soon after, but Betis gradually grew into the contest and began to threaten. Andriy Lunin kept the visitors ahead before halftime with three sharp saves to deny Cedric Bakambu and two more to thwart Antony.

Real resumed control after the break but were wasteful. Kylian Mbappe endured a frustrating evening, blazing over from a Trent Alexander Arnold pass and later seeing a goal ruled out for offside after the English full back delivered from the right.

Lunin continued to shine, producing a stunning one-handed save to deny Cucho Hernandez in the 65th minute and another fine stop from Natan nine minutes later. Vinicius also squandered a gilt-edged chance after a dazzling run from the left as Real failed to put the game beyond reach.

They paid the price in the 93rd minute. Ferland Mendy lost possession to Antony inside the box, sparking panic in the Real defence. The ball broke kindly for Bellerin, who drove a low effort through a forest of legs and into the net.

"In situations like this, there's not much to think about. I'm not one for shooting from distance; I look for the cross. Amidst all the legs, it went in," Bellerin told DAZN.

"I think we were in control for most of the match and deserved more than just a point. Not getting the win feels unfair to me. They're a brilliant team, but we had plenty of shots on goal. The goalkeeper saved them all. We're satisfied because it's a good result."

Real were left contemplating a draw that leaves them needing near perfection — and several favours elsewhere — to prevent Barcelona from sealing back-to-back titles when the old rivals face each other in El Clasico at Camp Nou on May 10. REUTERS