Straitstimes.com header logo

Belgium's Onana suffers World Cup-ending knee injury against US

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Belgium's Amadou Onana reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Belgium's Amadou Onana reacts after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

SEATTLE, July 7 - Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in their World Cup last-16 victory over the United States, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the medical examinations have confirmed that Amadou has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament," Belgium team doctor Brahim Hacene said in a statement. "This is devastating news, both for him personally and for the team."

The statement added that, having consulted with his club Aston Villa, Onana will remain with the Belgium squad until at least after their quarter-final game against Spain on Friday.

Onana was replaced in the 21st minute of Belgium's 4-1 win over the U.S. after landing awkwardly, though he celebrated with his teammates on the pitch while using crutches after the game. REUTERS

See more on

Belgium

World Cup

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.