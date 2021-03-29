Belgium's draw a lesson for Martinez

PRAGUE • Belgium may have played a poor game in drawing in the Czech Republic in their 2022 World Cup qualifier but coach Roberto Martinez said the team's character pleased him.

The Red Devils, top of Fifa's rankings, had to fight back for a 1-1 draw in Prague in Group E on Saturday, with record scorer Romelu Lukaku (59 goals in 91 internationals) equalising in the second half.

"We were not our normal selves," Martinez said with a sigh after the game. "We wasted too much and played football against a team that had momentum.

"The Czech Republic are in a good period, they scored six times last Wednesday, something you don't see that often anymore today," the Spaniard added, referring to their opening 6-2 win in Estonia.

"It is a modern team full of confidence. They played full of energy and with good pressing. I have to congratulate them."

Martinez said weakness shown by his own team, in an exciting game in which the Czechs scored via Slavia Prague's Lukas Provod and came close to snatching victory late on, was essential learning ahead of the European Championship in June.

"It's important that we were tested a few months before the Euros and I'm satisfied with the response my team has shown," he said. "I saw resilience and character. We really wanted to come back after going behind. Concentration returned, we became dangerous again."

The game was played behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions, and Belgium are second in the group behind the Czechs only on goal difference.

Both teams were without several Germany-based players including Dortmund's Thomas Meunier and Thorgan Hazard and Czech captain Vladimir Darida of Hertha Berlin.

They skipped the game to avoid quarantines for returning from the Czech Republic, deemed as a top-risk country by Germany.

Belgium, who began their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales, meet Belarus in Leuven tomorrow and Martinez hinted at changes to "refresh the team".

